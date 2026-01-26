10 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the oldest and most versatile foods in human history. And that's not an exaggeration. It was accidentally discovered by nomads thousands of years ago and led to a culinary revolution. Somewhere around 65% of humans are lactose intolerant, but when milk begins to sour, bacteria grows. That bacteria helps curdle the milk, making it thicker, while converting some of the lactose into lactic acid. With a lower lactose content, more people can consume yogurt, even if they have an intolerance to milk. You'll see dozens of kinds of yogurt on supermarket shelves, many of them advertising live cultures for gut health and high protein content. Believe it or not, Greek yogurt has around double the protein of regular yogurt, and both varieties contain probiotics.

Even though yogurt has been around for so long, it didn't reach the United States until the 1940s, and it didn't explode in popularity until the 1970s, after Dannon brought it to the American consciousness with a commercial claiming it helped people live to over 100 years old. But what do you do if you want to enjoy yogurt more often without feeling bored eating tub after tub? Well, here are 10 ways to use store-bought yogurt you might not have tried before.