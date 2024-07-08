13 Ways To Upgrade Your Canned Soup So It Tastes Homemade

Canned soup makes an unbelievably convenient lunch or dinner and it comes in so many different flavors that there are sure to be several you enjoy. Even so, the canned stuff often doesn't measure up to a homemade batch, at least not without a little help. Fortunately, you can do quite a few things to make a canned soup taste more homemade. Many of the helpful tricks are incredibly easy to pull off too. You may already have everything you need to execute several of them in your fridge, pantry, and spice rack.

To find the best ways to improve canned soup I consulted food blogs, Reddit threads, chef recommendations, and more. I also considered my own attempts to elevate canned soup at home. I'm a big fan of Amy's Organics and Progresso soups and I've made a meal out of them more than once, so I've tried many of these options at home.

Keep reading to discover the 13 ways to upgrade your canned soup I uncovered so you can make any product taste (almost) homemade. Once you master a couple of the tips you may find yourself reaching for it on a much more regular basis, or even using canned soup in unexpected ways.