Salted Lassi Offers A Savory Spin On The Popular Sweet Drink

You may be familiar with sweet and fruity mango lassi drinks, but this creamy, yogurt-based beverage has a savory cousin that may be even more satisfying. At its most simple, this popular Indian treat combines cold, plain yogurt with salt and a bit of water or milk to thin it out to your desired consistency. The pairing makes for something that truly is greater than the sum of its parts. The cool creaminess and light hit of salt is instantly refreshing, like a more refined way to get the electrolytes your body craves on a hot day.

The yogurt base for lassis is regular yogurt — not thick and strained, so skip the Greek yogurt and skyr for this purpose. A lassi usually uses fresh, homemade yogurt, which is a mainstay in Indian homes. Typically, it is not super sour, so as a substitute, it is best to opt for a thin, full-fat yogurt that leans more creamy than tart. If you have a South Asian store nearby, this sort of yogurt will be labeled as dahi or curd.

The shortcut method for making a lassi is to just pop yogurt, salt, and water or milk in a blender, but the traditional technique uses a madani (or mathani). This is a wooden whisk that allows you to froth the yogurt as you mix. Mixing the lassi this way yields a lovely light and airy texture, and of course, helps to dissolve the salt. A wire whisk or handheld milk frother also works here.