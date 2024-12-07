Salted Lassi Offers A Savory Spin On The Popular Sweet Drink
You may be familiar with sweet and fruity mango lassi drinks, but this creamy, yogurt-based beverage has a savory cousin that may be even more satisfying. At its most simple, this popular Indian treat combines cold, plain yogurt with salt and a bit of water or milk to thin it out to your desired consistency. The pairing makes for something that truly is greater than the sum of its parts. The cool creaminess and light hit of salt is instantly refreshing, like a more refined way to get the electrolytes your body craves on a hot day.
The yogurt base for lassis is regular yogurt — not thick and strained, so skip the Greek yogurt and skyr for this purpose. A lassi usually uses fresh, homemade yogurt, which is a mainstay in Indian homes. Typically, it is not super sour, so as a substitute, it is best to opt for a thin, full-fat yogurt that leans more creamy than tart. If you have a South Asian store nearby, this sort of yogurt will be labeled as dahi or curd.
The shortcut method for making a lassi is to just pop yogurt, salt, and water or milk in a blender, but the traditional technique uses a madani (or mathani). This is a wooden whisk that allows you to froth the yogurt as you mix. Mixing the lassi this way yields a lovely light and airy texture, and of course, helps to dissolve the salt. A wire whisk or handheld milk frother also works here.
Variations on a salted lassi
For a simple and classic version, just stick with regular salt. A fine grind works well so that it dissolves easily, but using different types of salt can also add some intrigue. Kala namak — also called black salt — is a common choice for its bold, savory, and funky taste. Mixing in a little bit of smoked sea salt is an interesting, non-traditional riff.
Salted lassi is also often served with other herbs and spices. Fresh mint leaves add a vibrancy, light sweetness, and cooling sensation that pairs so well with the salt and yogurt. To really lean into the savory flavors, opt for fresh cilantro instead. For spices, ground cumin, fiery cayenne pepper, and piquant black pepper add enticing warmth. Tangy chaat masala is another excellent addition — it includes a combination of warming spices, ground chilies, kala namak, and tamarind and/or green mango powder for pleasant acidity.
Add just small amounts of any additions to your salted lassi. You want the extra flavors to complement the taste of the yogurt, not overpower it, so start with a little bit and taste as you go until you find your perfect salted lassi combination.