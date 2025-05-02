Turn Your Greek Yogurt Into A Banana Pudding Dream With Just 3 Ingredients

Banana pudding is a simple dessert that, in its original form, consists of just vanilla pudding, sponge cake, and sliced bananas, with some versions served with a dollop of whipped cream on top, too. The more contemporary version is even easier, eliminating the need for making or sourcing sponge cake by swapping it out for 'Nilla Wafers. But if you're looking for another foolproof version that also boasts a punch of protein and probiotics, you might want to consider trying this suggestion from Shawna Clark, Founder at Healthy Foodie Girl: Trade the pudding for Greek yogurt and use granola instead of cookies to give the dish its signature contrast.

"When Greek yogurt, banana slices, and granola sit together in the fridge, the bananas start to soften and release their natural sweetness into the yogurt. The granola soaks up a little moisture, making it softer, almost like the texture of a pudding crust," Clark told Food Republic in an exclusive interview. "Everything blends, and by the time it chills, it tastes creamy, sweet, and totally like banana pudding. It's kind of magic!"

Using full-fat yogurt will give you the richest results, but you can use a lower-fat version, too — but consider adding chia seeds to thicken things up for a more pudding-like consistency. As for the granola, you can always use a store-bought version, but if you make it homemade, you can add some egg whites when you're whipping it up to boost the protein even more. Finally, to keep those bananas looking fresh, toss them with a little lemon juice and completely submerge them in the yogurt.