Make The Absolute Best Mango Lassi Drinks With One High-Quality Puree
Even when the mangoes at your local grocery store are expensive, hard, and completely flavorless, you don't have to give up hopes of a delicious mango lassi. True fans of this creamy, cool, refreshing Indian drink know that canned mango puree is actually the secret behind a great lassi every time — no disappointing fresh fruit needed.
Just like with canned tomatoes, mangoes are processed into puree at peak ripeness, so you can get that fresh and juicy taste even when it is not the best time of year to buy and eat tropical fruits. Kesar mangoes are the go-to variety for lassis, and their puree is commonly available in tins. They are widely grown in the Indian state of Gujarat and are prized for their sweet, honeyed flavor, tender flesh, and golden saffron color.
Usually, kesar mangoi puree is labeled as "pulp" and is already sweetened, though there are some less sweet products with no sugar added. Most products will contain nothing more than mango, water, sugar, and citric acid, so expect an authentic flavor. You can purchase a number of different brands online and ar most Asian markets, especially those focusing on Indian and South Asian goods.
How to make a mango lassi with kesar pulp
Putting together a mango lassi with kesar mango pulp is a breeze. Aside from the fruit puree, the other key ingredient is a thin, tart, plain yogurt. At Indian stores, this is also known as dahi or curd. A lassi is a sippable drink rather than a thick and creamy smoothie, so if you have Greek-style yogurt on hand, you will definitely need to thin it with some water or milk. Kefir or even buttermilk would also work here.
In a blender, combine the mango pulp, yogurt, and milk or water just until it's chunk-free. You can also throw in some ice if you prefer more of an airy texture. Go for roughly equal parts of the mango and other ingredients. After blending and tasting, feel free to add more sugar if you prefer a sweeter taste, or a squeeze of lime juice if it is not quite tart enough. Just be sure not to overblend, as this can result in a slightly slimy texture. The consistency should be easily pourable, so thin it out with more liquid if needed.
Though this simple and easy mango lassi recipe sings on its own, you can also add extra flavorings to your liking. Ground cardamom, saffron, and rosewater are traditional, and some chopped almonds or pistachios make a lovely crunchy topping. Enjoy your mango lassi for breakfast, a snack, or as the perfect cooling finish to a spicy meal.