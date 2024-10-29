Make The Absolute Best Mango Lassi Drinks With One High-Quality Puree

Even when the mangoes at your local grocery store are expensive, hard, and completely flavorless, you don't have to give up hopes of a delicious mango lassi. True fans of this creamy, cool, refreshing Indian drink know that canned mango puree is actually the secret behind a great lassi every time — no disappointing fresh fruit needed.

Just like with canned tomatoes, mangoes are processed into puree at peak ripeness, so you can get that fresh and juicy taste even when it is not the best time of year to buy and eat tropical fruits. Kesar mangoes are the go-to variety for lassis, and their puree is commonly available in tins. They are widely grown in the Indian state of Gujarat and are prized for their sweet, honeyed flavor, tender flesh, and golden saffron color.

Usually, kesar mangoi puree is labeled as "pulp" and is already sweetened, though there are some less sweet products with no sugar added. Most products will contain nothing more than mango, water, sugar, and citric acid, so expect an authentic flavor. You can purchase a number of different brands online and ar most Asian markets, especially those focusing on Indian and South Asian goods.