The Garlicky Mayo Alternative That Can Upgrade Your Sandwiches

By now, everyone knows the joy of garlic aioli. The creamy sauce is perfect for dipping french fries into or as a condiment for sandwiches — or even Graham Elliot's favorite burgers — but there's a lesser-known alternative that brings the same punch of flavor with a Middle Eastern flair: labneh.

Labneh is the Levantine answer to Greek yogurt, a creamy, slightly tart dairy dish that is double-strained until it reaches a thick consistency somewhere between yogurt and cheese. The two classic forms of labneh are Turkish and Lebanese, which vary in several ways. Lebanese labneh (say that five times fast) — also called labneh ambaris – is high in probiotics while Turkish labneh lacks probiotics and has a higher fat content.

While often served with a simple spread of olive oil and za'atar seasoning — another centuries-old Middle Eastern staple — it can also be turned into a beautiful, garlicky sandwich spread with minimal effort. All you need are labneh, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper — though you can also add spices like chili flakes or cayenne, cilantro, mint, the aforementioned za'atar, or even olives, depending on your preferences. Quickly combine these ingredients in a food processor, and you've got a dip that's just as delicious with slices of pita or veggies as it is as a topping for your favorite sandwich. To make it last, you can preserve your labneh in olive oil — and then repurpose the flavorful oil when you're done.