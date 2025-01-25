How To Sweeten Up Plain Greek Yogurt And Make It Taste Like A Decadent Dessert

Plain Greek yogurt is typically very rich, tangy, and somewhat tart. It's not uncommon to want to find ways to sweeten it up without adding tons of sugar. The go-to move to make a yummy bowl: stir in fruit and other natural sweeteners, including maple syrup or honey. Consider topping the plain variety with frozen fruit. The trick to using frozen fruit is letting it sit out for a bit because a lot of sweet juice comes off of it as it defrosts, flavoring your yogurt even further. To expedite the process, lightly warm some frozen berries with a touch of sweetener on the stove for a few minutes. The heat of the fruit mixture gives a lovely temperature complement to the cool yogurt.

Topping the syrupy berries with chopped nuts is a great way to get tons of texture and flavor to the smooth dairy and mimic a cobbler. Consider frozen peaches with maple syrup and cinnamon for a simplified peach cobbler and create a flavorful, dessert-reminiscent bowl. Another fruit-forward idea? Take inspiration from these sweet n' sour lemon blueberry parfaits. For example, add lemon juice, lemon zest, and honey to the yogurt. Then, layer the lemony, zesty mixture with some slightly warmed, jammy wild blueberries for a delicious duo.