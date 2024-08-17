Why You Should Start Cold Smoking Food On The Grill

Heavy barrel- or egg-shaped drums, loads of hardwood, and piles of tender meat probably come to mind when you think of food that has been smoked. Known as hot smoking, this method uses both heat and smoke to simultaneously cook and flavor food. However, hot smoking has a gentler, quicker, and (literally) cooler distant cousin that you can pull off right in your backyard grill.

Cold smoking does not actually cook the ingredients, but instead acts more as a smoky seasoning. Because the temperatures stay low — less than 86 degrees Fahrenheit — there is no change to the texture. It is a way to add intrigue, sophistication, and creativity to a variety of proteins, vegetables, and even cheeses. Once you get the hang of it, the process is a straightforward and hands-off way to seriously upgrade your cooking game. When done right, cold smoking can also be used to preserve meats that have first been salt-cured.

Cold smoking guns, generators, or cabinets may be worth the investment for serious hobbyists or small businesses, but they really are not necessary for the average person who just wants to give the technique a try. Any kind of barbecue or grill will do the trick. You will need a wood product — pellets are a good place to start, but some people prefer sawdust or small wood chips. You will also need a maze tray, perforated metal pan, or pellet tube, a large non-perforated heat-safe pan, a wire rack, thermometer, and ice.