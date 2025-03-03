Is Greek Yogurt Or Protein Powder A Better Option For Your Breakfast Smoothie?

Whether you like a caffeinated green tea smoothie or a bold coffee smoothie for a boost of energy first thing in the morning, or maybe something sweeter like a pumpkin pie smoothie is your jam, icy blended drinks have become a popular grab-and-go breakfast. When you're tossing your favorite ingredients into the blender, what's the best option for adding a high-quality protein to them: Greek yogurt or protein powder?

To find the answer, Food Republic queried Stephanie Militano, MS, RD, CSSD, and registered sports dietitian at SM Nutrition. Militano shared that when it comes to these two common smoothie add-ins, there's really no wrong answer — either one is a great way to go for added protein and other beneficial elements.

"Greek yogurt and protein powder are both high quality protein sources," she explained. "Protein powder tends to have slightly more leucine, which is great for muscle building and recovery. Greek yogurt has the added benefit of containing whey protein and casein, which is great for a sustained source of amino acids for building muscle. Greek yogurt also has the added benefit of probiotics."