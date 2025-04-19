The Unexpected Tenderizer You Should Be Using For Moist Ground Beef

Whether you're craving an all-American cheeseburger or want to whip up a batch of classic beef chili, ground beef is a handy protein source to have stocked in your fridge or freezer. However, beef can easily become dry and crumbly when cooked incorrectly or not combined with moisture-providing ingredients. To ensure your ground beef stays tender and moist, try adding in a spoonful of yogurt.

Yogurt is a fermented dairy product containing lactic acid that, when combined with ground beef, breaks down the collagen and muscle fibers in the meat to make it extra tender. Compared to citric and acetic acid (found in citrus fruits and vinegar, respectively), lactic acid has a milder effect on meat, tenderizing it without turning it mushy. The milk sugars in the yogurt (aka lactose) also help caramelize the meat as it cooks, adding color and rich flavor. Additionally, the yogurt's natural tang adds a uniquely bright, creamy flavor and texture to the ground beef, and it gives your meal a protein boost (1 cup adds about 8.5 grams).

To incorporate yogurt into ground beef, mix in about 3 to 4 tablespoons of yogurt per pound of meat, then shape the mixture into burger patties or prepare it according to your recipe. If you're in a pinch and don't have yogurt on hand, adding a spoonful of mayo to your lean ground meat (or a slab of butter, for that matter) can also help keep it moist.