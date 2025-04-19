The Unexpected Tenderizer You Should Be Using For Moist Ground Beef
Whether you're craving an all-American cheeseburger or want to whip up a batch of classic beef chili, ground beef is a handy protein source to have stocked in your fridge or freezer. However, beef can easily become dry and crumbly when cooked incorrectly or not combined with moisture-providing ingredients. To ensure your ground beef stays tender and moist, try adding in a spoonful of yogurt.
Yogurt is a fermented dairy product containing lactic acid that, when combined with ground beef, breaks down the collagen and muscle fibers in the meat to make it extra tender. Compared to citric and acetic acid (found in citrus fruits and vinegar, respectively), lactic acid has a milder effect on meat, tenderizing it without turning it mushy. The milk sugars in the yogurt (aka lactose) also help caramelize the meat as it cooks, adding color and rich flavor. Additionally, the yogurt's natural tang adds a uniquely bright, creamy flavor and texture to the ground beef, and it gives your meal a protein boost (1 cup adds about 8.5 grams).
To incorporate yogurt into ground beef, mix in about 3 to 4 tablespoons of yogurt per pound of meat, then shape the mixture into burger patties or prepare it according to your recipe. If you're in a pinch and don't have yogurt on hand, adding a spoonful of mayo to your lean ground meat (or a slab of butter, for that matter) can also help keep it moist.
How to use yogurt in ground beef dishes
A little yogurt goes a long way in keeping your meat juicy, but a few key tips can help you achieve the tastiest possible results. First, consider the type of yogurt you're using. While technically any yogurt will work, a plain, full-fat Greek yogurt will give you the best tenderization and tang without adding too much flavor or sweetness. If you do use Greek yogurt, be sure to understand the do's and don'ts of cooking with Greek yogurt, as it can heat quickly and potentially curdle. For maximum flavor, season your yogurt with spices, such as salt, pepper, paprika, cumin, or any other favorites that will pair well with your dish.
The timing of when you add yogurt to your meat also plays a role in tenderization. In order for the lactic acid to work its magic, mix the yogurt with the ground beef and let it sit for at least an hour (or even a day or two prior) before cooking. This way, the beef has plenty of time to marinate, so the fibers and collagen can break down and tenderize.
While you can use your yogurt-tenderized meat for any dish, it works particularly well in burgers, meatloaf, or any meal where you want the meat to be extra juicy. And, to add even more moisture and flavor to your dish, consider making a quick sauce with yogurt and spices, or an easy tzatziki sauce with yogurt to complement your beef.