Never Break One Cookware Rule When Cooking With Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is hailed for its nutritional benefit and malleability with flavors and toppings. Despite its smooth, creamy texture, it's actually a fairly acidic food with a pH level of around 4.3. Due to this, Greek yogurt can have adverse effects on aluminum cookware, and you should avoid this material when cooking with yogurt as much as possible.

As part of its production process, yogurt is fermented for at least four hours, during which the active bacteria produces lactic acid. The longer the food ferments, the lower the final pH level will be. Even compared to other types of yogurts, Greek yogurt is slightly more acidic, and this comes through with its signature lightly tangy taste. The downside of this is that lactic acid can cause aluminum to break down at a faster rate than other foods. Aluminum is a relatively soft metal and, while it's definitely safe to use, acidic food is able to strip away at it. This causes trace amounts of aluminum to enter the food, which may affect its taste. On the upside, yogurt is actually a great way to clean tarnished copper thanks to the potency of its lactic acid.

Using anodized aluminum cookware is ideal as this extra layer mitigates any metal erosion. Aluminum foil trays are convenient to bake with, but you may want to opt for oven-safe glass if your recipe contains Greek yogurt, just to be safe. As far as storage goes, glass is also safer than plastic or aluminum, especially if the food will be stored for a couple of days.