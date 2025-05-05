Is Greek Yogurt Always A Good Substitute For Sour Cream?
Greek yogurt is like a blank canvas: You can dress it up with granola, fruit, and honey for a protein-packed breakfast, or use it as the ingredient substitute you need to level up boxed mac and cheese. There is also the fact that, thanks to its slightly tangy flavor and creamy texture, it can be used to sub in for sour cream in a pinch (which is very handy to know for the next time you need a quick topping for your basic chicken tacos). Still, there are surely limits to the Greek yogurt-for-sour cream swap, aren't there? Food Republic had the opportunity to ask Shawna Clark, founder at Healthy Foodie Girl, about her thoughts on the matter. "Can you always swap Greek yogurt for sour cream? For the most part, yes, I do it all the time!" she told us.
She continued by saying that it works especially well in "dips, dressings, and most baked goods." One place where it doesn't belong, though? In hot soups or sauces, particularly during the simmering stage. Greek yogurt tends to be lower in fat than sour cream, so it can curdle a lot more easily. If it is still the ingredient you have on hand, add it after the soup or sauce has cooled a bit.
How to ensure your Greek yogurt works as a substitute
For the most comparable swap, you should always use full-fat Greek yogurt if you want the best texture replacement, Shawna Clark told us. However, that might not be what your household keeps in stock. Luckily, she had a hack for using the low-fat variety in place of sour cream: "If you're using low-fat, add a splash of avocado oil or olive oil for richness," she said. You might also try working in a bit of extra butter, especially if you're baking (give this substitute a shot next time you consider adding sour cream to your apple pie filling for a boost of flavor).
You can also help improve the texture and thickness of any Greek yogurt by draining or straining off the liquid that can accumulate on top. If you're in a hurry, try placing a paper towel over the surface of the yogurt to absorb the moisture (double up the paper towels if there is a lot of liquid).
Finally, Clark suggests that a touch of lemon juice or vinegar "can brighten the flavor and bring balance" to your dish. As it happens, the puckery tartness of the lemon juice (or vinegar), when mixed into Greek yogurt, can help it taste more like sour cream.