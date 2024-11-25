TikTok's Dry Yogurt Trend Isn't Exactly New. Here's What To Know

Social media and viral cooking hacks are pretty much synonymous — whether it's TikTok turning ice cream into bread or discovering that you can make quesadillas in the toaster. One trend that has exploded in popularity involves making dry yogurt — that is, yogurt that has been strained to remove the liquid whey. If you're thinking that this sounds familiar, you're right. It's essentially a version of labneh, the popular Middle Eastern dish of strained yogurt that has a rich, cream cheese-like texture.

The process of making dry yogurt involves tipping the dairy product into a cheesecloth or paper towel, which you put into a colander and place over a bowl or container. Once it's wrapped up and weighted down with a heavy object — a couple of plates or a book, for example — any excess liquid will drip into the bowl beneath. The idea is to leave the yogurt in the refrigerator for a day or two as it continues to dehydrate and release its moisture. Then when it's unwrapped, it has a thick, almost clay-like consistency.

With a focus on what looks most visually appealing in a short video, TikTokers are keen on using flavored yogurts, or even adding food coloring for a vibrant hue. These are then often used as a sweet base for creamy yogurt bowls decorated with fruit and other toppings for breakfast. Versatile labneh, on the other hand, tends to have a more savory quality and can be used in a number of different ways.