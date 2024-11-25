TikTok's Dry Yogurt Trend Isn't Exactly New. Here's What To Know
Social media and viral cooking hacks are pretty much synonymous — whether it's TikTok turning ice cream into bread or discovering that you can make quesadillas in the toaster. One trend that has exploded in popularity involves making dry yogurt — that is, yogurt that has been strained to remove the liquid whey. If you're thinking that this sounds familiar, you're right. It's essentially a version of labneh, the popular Middle Eastern dish of strained yogurt that has a rich, cream cheese-like texture.
The process of making dry yogurt involves tipping the dairy product into a cheesecloth or paper towel, which you put into a colander and place over a bowl or container. Once it's wrapped up and weighted down with a heavy object — a couple of plates or a book, for example — any excess liquid will drip into the bowl beneath. The idea is to leave the yogurt in the refrigerator for a day or two as it continues to dehydrate and release its moisture. Then when it's unwrapped, it has a thick, almost clay-like consistency.
With a focus on what looks most visually appealing in a short video, TikTokers are keen on using flavored yogurts, or even adding food coloring for a vibrant hue. These are then often used as a sweet base for creamy yogurt bowls decorated with fruit and other toppings for breakfast. Versatile labneh, on the other hand, tends to have a more savory quality and can be used in a number of different ways.
How to make and serve labneh
While Greek yogurt is regular yogurt that has been strained for a thicker consistency, labneh is strained even more, so it has a spreadable texture and can even be rolled into balls. It's also seasoned with salt, which differentiates it from the usually sweet dry yogurt trend.
You can either use homemade or store-bought yogurt to make labneh — just ensure it's a full-fat variety to get the signature luscious richness. Don't use set Greek yogurt, though, as it won't strain fully, and make sure to use plain rather than flavored or colored yogurt — the word labneh comes from 'laban,' meaning milk or white.
To make it, add salt to your yogurt — just a small amount, as you don't want it to taste overly salty, and you can always add more later if desired. Half a teaspoon should be ample for a 32-ounce container of yogurt. You can keep it in the fridge to drain the whey for anywhere between eight to 48 hours, depending on how thick you want it.
Like TikTok's dry yogurt, labneh can be served for breakfast, drizzled with olive oil, and scooped up with pita. To add extra flavor, sprinkle it with the savory spice blend za'atar, or use the mixture to spread onto savory sandwiches or on bagels. If you prefer a sweeter option, switch the salt for icing sugar when you drain the yogurt, and serve it with fruit and honey.