10 Chain Restaurants You May Have Thought Were Totally Extinct

Though the Brits might always dominate the fish n' chips game, plenty of American dives and chains can hold their own. Sadly, none of those is Arthur Treacher's Fish n' Chips; the Columbus, Ohio–based chain that ruled the fish n' chips scene in the '80s, when finding English-style fish n' chips served American-size was a rarity.

Everything came crashing down in the mid-'70s when the English and Irish cod wars sent the price of cod soaring, forcing the chain to switch to pollock. While fish n' chips is a pretty forgiving meal, nothing ruins it like using the wrong kind of fish for frying. Quality suffered, and with it, the chain's reputation. The crisis hit smack in the middle of expansions, which had been funded through sale-leaseback agreements. With rents piling up — to the tune of $61 million, per The Lakeland Ledger, and diner sentiment tanking, Arthur Treacher's began losing its footing in the seafood game.

Then came the rift with franchisees, who, faced with dwindling traffic, began absconding royalties, and filing lawsuits against parent company Orange Co. for forcing the pollock recipe on them. This kicked off a long, drawn-out legal battle that further strained the company's already-scarce resources. By the time Arthur Treacher's was handed off to Mrs. Paul's Seafood in 1979, it was already barreling toward collapse. Several ownership changes later, Arthur Treacher's had been involved in two bankruptcy filings, and its once 800+ unit portfolio had whittled down to scraps.

But while history would've already called time on most chains, Arthur Treacher's still lives on. Its Cuyahoga Falls and Garfield Heights, Ohio outposts managed to stay afloat amid the wreckage until 2021, when Garfield Heights shuttered; leaving Cuyahoga Falls as the last Arthur Treacher's standing in the country. That didn't last long, though. Just four years later, the brand pulled off an almost-miraculous revival, launching two new locations and bumping its total unit count up to three.