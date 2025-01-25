11 Expert Tips For Making The Crispiest Fried Chicken You've Ever Tasted

Before trying out any new cooking task or recipe, it's helpful to keep your goals in mind. Understanding exactly what result you're working toward will help you achieve the most ideal results. Just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, the ideal crunchy chicken will vary for all cooks. Like many, you're probably aiming for balance between moist chicken and crunchy breading with just the right amount of seasoning.

If you're not sure what those goals might be, as you've never made your own fried chicken, it's helpful to think about how you would describe your favorite fast food fried chicken chain. Is it a little on the soft side like Chick-fil-A, or is the crunchy breading more of a priority? Whatever your answer happens to be will drive the moves you make to create quality fried chicken from the most comfortable seat of all: your own table.

We asked Chef Eric Huang, self proclaimed "Fried Chicken Gang Lord," what his version of an ideal chicken would be. He described it as chicken with "a crispy crust, a juicy but not greasy bite and thorough seasoning." Basically, you're going for a balance of flavor and texture. The goal is to flavor the chicken so that you're not just biting into soft protein and to create a crust that has a satisfying crunch that easily reveals a juicy bite within.