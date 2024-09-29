Where To Find The Absolute Best Fish And Chips In America
For the bear hug of comfort food, nothing beats piping hot, deep-fried, salty, vinegary fish and chips. This classic duo has been credited for helping British soldiers keep up morale whilefamously skirting rationing during World War II. It might not be quite as popular a delicacy in the United States as it is in the U.K., but Americans have put out the welcome mat for Great Britain's favorite dish.
The U.S. plays it fast and loose with the heritage recipe that got its sea legs at restaurants in 1860s England, with earlier versions dating back to the 1600s. Former royal chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Darren McGrady — who cooked the dish every Friday at Buckingham Palace — described authentic fish and chips as featuring peeled potatoes; twice-cooked, golden brown chips (fries if you're stateside); a meaty cod fish fillet with a light, flaky crust; a side of mushy peas; and plenty of malt vinegar and salt on top. (The Queen loved hers with "salad cream" which is similar to a vinegar-mayo dressing.) Americans happily dive into all sorts of variations on this theme as long as that fish is fried to perfection.
We sourced the chip shops with the highest praise, the most stars, and (sometimes) the pure devotion of a British expat or two. You may have a short list of your favorite chippies in London, but these are the absolute best fish and chips in America.
Tony's Catch, Kauai, Hawaii
Most of us have cultivated an appreciation for much-loved island staples like canned Spam and Hawaiian rolls, but you'll soon be jonesing for the type of fish and chips that only the turquoise waters of Kauai, Hawaii can satisfy. Tony's Catch, a food truck by Kapa'a Beach, offers fresh fish, crispy fries, and a killer view that takes you well off the beaten path.
Served with ketchup, homemade tartar sauce, and a lime wedge, this riff on fish and chips has fans catching the wave. An Instagram diner writes, "Your guys' fish n chips are soooo good! I think about them almost every day!" The Mexican cuisine-inspired outpost has also prompted plenty of 5-star reviews on TripAdvisor, with one person noting, "Outstanding fish tacos and fish and chips ... Breading was light and flavorful, fish was tender, fries were excellent!" Tony's Catch puts a spin on its crispy-battered fish by using mahi-mahi (Hawaiian for "strong"), which boasts a tender, sweet flake with enough substance to stand up to a spin in the fryer. Closed on Saturday, Tony's Catch is open for lunch the rest of the week.
tonyscatch_kauai
(224) 538-9289
4-1602 Kuhio Hwy Kapa'a, Hawaii 96746
Pacific Inn Pub, Seattle, Washington
Seattle's a hot spot for teriyaki and cream cheese-topped hot dogs, but this famously rain-drenched city in the Pacific Northwest offers a VIP ticket to the freshest fish in the sea. And there's no better spot to pull up a bar stool, crack open a local Ranier tallboy, and dig into some chippies than Pacific Inn Pub in Fremont.
Doing its own variation on trad fish and chips since 1981, the dive-y Pacific Inn Pub keeps it classic with cod but adds a little flair with a panko-breaded coating. One Redditor recalled, "The batter is a bit non-traditional, it's really peppery and crisp in a way that I love compared to the more traditional beer battering." Tartar sauce, coleslaw, crispy fries, and 2-piece or 3-piece options under $20 turn this meal into what Conde Nast Traveler calls "the best fish and chips in the city." Ages 21+.
pacinnpub.com
(206) 547-2967
3501 Stone Way N, Seattle, Washington 98103
Squatchsami, Gleneden Beach, Oregon
An homage to tsunamis and Big Foot himself, Pacific Northwest favorite Squatchsami serves up Oregon coastal cuisine, tag-teaming with local fishing families to cook up top-notch flavor. Of course, when two hospitality industry pros get together to form a food truck, fish and chips magic happens.
Sourcing fresh, local fish for their rendition, Squatchsami's fish and chips feature Pacific halibut or lingcod (a ground fish that grows up to 5 feet long, tastes light, flaky, and firm, and somehow got the unfortunate nickname "buckethead" based on its looks). As one 5-star TripAdvisor fan described it, "For sure some of the best fish and chips I had on the central coast. Light, crunchy batter and super fresh fish." Three fresh, never-frozen fillets come with sea salt fries, rosemary shoestring fries, or cilantro-lime coleslaw. The truck is open Friday and Saturday until 6 p.m., and Sunday until 5 p.m. — at the Salishan Lodge Marketplace.
squatchsami.com
(541) 272-7066
7755 North Coast Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, Oregon 97388
Neptune's Net, Malibu, California
Maybe you don't immediately think of a biker bar for fish and chips, but Malibu, California institution Neptune's Net has been slinging fried fish and cold brews since 1956. Part surf shack and part motorcycle hangout, this cinematic seafood place has appeared in everything from "Point Break" to "The Fast and the Furious" and "Iron Man 3."
Here, we'll pretend like we didn't already see the monstrous fried calamari, shrimp, and clam strips sampler platter, and instead focus on the fish and chips featuring panko and beer-battered Alaskan white fish, with fries and slaw on the side. Amidst hundreds of 5-star reviews, one Yelper wrote, "It was some of the best fish and chips and shrimp I've had." While some make a pitstop at Neptune's Net after a day on the Malibu beaches, one TripAdvisor user trekked from somewhere a little further out, posting, "The fish and chips are really fresh and worth the drive." No reservations. Open 365 days with special hours on holidays.
neptunesnet.com
(310) 457-3095
42505 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California 90265
The Winslow, New York City, New York
A British-inspired gin bar tucked between Manhattan's East Village and Gramercy neighborhoods, The Winslow aims to become a second home to locals — that is if your NYC apartment kitchen is also cranking out U.K. bangers including a unique take on the fish for its chips.
Scroll past the Scotch egg, sausage rolls, and shepherd's pie to the Narragansett beer-battered fish and chips with skate wing fillets, toasty fries, and house-made tartar sauce. Skate wing — which hails from the stingray family — makes sense with its buttery, tender sweetness that reads almost like scallops. It's a perfect match for a crispy, golden, battered crust. As one former U.K. resident and experienced eater of true British fish and chips posted to Yelp, "Wholesome approval from this fussy critic ... The accompanying fries are cooked more in the style of frites rather than chips, but no matter, they're divine." Open for dinner until late.
thewinslownyc.com
(212) 777-7717
243 E 14th St New York, New York 10003
Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Las Vegas, Nevada
Leave it to British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to fry up the freshest, crispiest fried fish you can find in the middle of the Nevada desert. Ever since it opened in 2016 at the LINQ, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips has been slinging beer-battered chippies and raking in rave reviews.
Offering compliments to the chef famous for his antics on "Hell's Kitchen," one fan described Ramsay's classic cod fillet batter as being flavorful and light as air, posting to Yelp, "Alright, as someone who's spent a good bit of time in the U.K., I can tell you that these fish & chips are as good as anything you'll get over there." The Washington Post called the batter "reminiscent of good tempura" and commended its elegant crunch followed by zero oily residue. Two sauces come with each order and include Gordon's signature tartar or curry and mango sauce. Get your chips topped with sea salt, or "dirty" them up with everything from truffles to bacon and cheddar cheese. Just be prepared to wait in line.
gordonramsayrestaurants.com
(702) 322-0529
3545 Las Vegas Blvd S Las Vegas, Nevada 89109
Lil Chippy, Portland, Maine
Lil Chippy only opened its doors in June 2024, but the tiny chip shop has already made a big splash. Here, restaurant GM Ashley Wolf and chef William Durst have dedicated their operations to frying up the best fish and chips you can get in the ultra-hip East Bayside neighborhood.
One TikTok user called it "really solid fried fish" while running a fork over the crispy crust of the fillet which features a local, sustainable catch like hake when its in season, making for a slightly sweet, creamy, and salty flavor profile. Over on Yelp, 5-star reviews abound with one local only wishing for more fries, writing, "The batter was crispy and light, and the house made tartar made it a delicious piping hot meal." Lil Chippy fish and chips come with tartar sauce, ketchup, and slaw plus a gluten-free option, too. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, open 12 to 8 p.m. the rest of the week.
lilchippymaine.com
(207) 536-4508
52 Washington Ave Portland, Maine 04101
England Fish & Chips, Long Beach, California
There's your typical hole-in-the-wall restaurant ... and then there's England Fish & Chips in Long Beach, California, which you might require an experienced wilderness guide to find. Luckily, plenty of locals have known about the best fish and chips in SoCal since it opened in 2007 and happily point the way. (Just look for the 7-Eleven crowning the strip mall.)
You do not come here for the ambiance, the Instagram photo ops, or the metal fish art on the wall. Instead, this place is all about the fried food (and the notably friendly service). With menu options titled the Snacker, the Englanddale, and the Englishman which are merely thematic names for increasing amounts of flaky cod fish and chips served in a basket, top your selection with the malt vinegar, tartar sauce, and ketchup found on your neighbor's table. This spot crawls with loyal fans. "Been coming here since a kid with my parents and still go here for my mom, and myself, and my family," wrote a 5-star reviewer. "Place brings a lot of great memories and owners are very friendly." Pull a local move and wash everything down with an L.A.-original whipped Orange Bang soda. Cash only, closed on Sunday.
yelp.com
(562) 426-7400
2614 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, California 90806
Horse Brass Pub, Portland, Oregon
After Don Younger first bought the place via bar napkin contract in 1976 and hired two U.K. expats to get the menu rolling, Horse Brass Pub grew into a hops-hugging, British noshing, fish and chips destination dive set in Portland, Oregon's Belmont neighborhood. Here, you'll be treated to a 20-ounce British Imperial pint, and the crispiest fried fillet you can imagine.
It's only fitting that the best-loved dish from the outpost that launched the "beervana" movement would be as downright satisfying as the coldest brew from one of their 50 taps. The fish and chips come with three generous pieces of beer-battered Pacific halibut, skin-on fries, tartar sauce, and slaw with malt vinegar on the table. Lamenting having to choose from the overwhelmingly solid beer selection, one 5-star reviewer wrote, "The fish and chips are excellent. Crispy and the halibut is flaky and very satisfying ... It's nice to have pub food that reminds us of traveling to Scotland." Calling them the "Best fish & chips of Oregon," someone else posted, "I've had many fish & chips from many places ... I've still yet to find a place that comes even close to Horse Brass Pub." Minors welcome with guardians every day until 5pm.
horsebrass.com
(503) 232-2202
4534 SE Belmont St, Portland, Oregon 97215
OK U.K. Fish-N-Chips, Fort Meyers, Florida
If you had assumed we'd be headed to Miami or the Florida Keys for the best Sunshine State chippies, you would have missed the beer-battered treasure that is OK U.K. Fish-N-Chips in Fort Meyers, Florida. Opened in 2014 by John Nattani and his chips-loving British father-in-law John Norton, the shop serves up fish and chips so crispy you can hear them a mile away.
Delightfully Brit-ish decor highlights panoramas of England, as well as hosting a mini mercantile of Cadbury Crunchie bars, Bassetts Liquorice, and assorted Cameron's meat pies. Classic cod fillets come as King or Queen sizes, along with hand-cut Idaho potato fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a fresh roll. Don't miss out on dunking everything into a side of the curry sauce. Among the sea of stellar reviews, one Yelper called it, "Probably the most British style of Fish & Chips here in southwest Florida. They even have Mushy Peas! ... If you like good traditional fish & chips, this is the place to go." Closed on Sunday and Monday.
okukfishnchips.com
(239) 599-2328
13971 N Cleveland Ave North Fort Myers, Florida 33903
Boston Sail Loft, Boston, Massachusetts
Dishing up fresh shrimp cocktails and mugs of clam chowda' since 1984, family-owned Boston Sail Loft in Boston's North End Waterfront neighborhood offers locals and tourists a comfy-casual atmosphere and stellar New England fare. Sidle up to the bar, or grab a two-top on the outdoor patio and discover one of the best fish and chips by the sea.
Hefty helpings of crispy-battered Atlantic cod top mounds of golden brown fries and come with raisin-studded coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge. With hundreds upon hundreds of 5-star reviews from happy customers, highest marks went to the light and crispy batter, the grease-free presentation, and impossibly fresh fish with perfect flake. One diner declared this dish, "The best fish and chips I have ever had! Portion was huge. We shared and were stuffed." Food served until 10 p.m., bar until 2 a.m. Kids menu mini fish and chips available for the pint-sized set.
thebostonsailloft.com
617-227-7280
80 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts 02110
Armitage Alehouse, Chicago, Illinois
Embracing its continental locale 800 miles from the nearest ocean, Armitage Alehouse in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago invites you to experience early 20th century English pub culture with offerings inspired by Indian cuisine, fine French wines, and bold imported ales. All that, plus a delicious take on fish and chips.
Delicate and crisply-battered white pike fish and chips tip the scales toward the pricier side for this humble dish, but come with a tarragon-forward tartar sauce that you won't find at your average chip shop. One 5-star Google review claimed, "[The] fish and chips that they serve is one of the best that I ever ate ... crunchy and well made." With fans applauding the dark wood, brassy lived-in decor, and warm service, another person noted that there was "just enough breading to not take away from the melt in your mouth fish." Advance dinner reservations suggested. Brunch on Saturday and Sunday.
armitagealehouse.com
773-270-6402
1000 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60614
The Codmother Fish & Chips, San Francisco, California
You've seen the ubiquitous Boudin Bakery chowder bread bowls dotting the waterfront, but the true San Francisco treat (other than Rice-A-Roni) is The Codmother Fish & Chips food truck at Fisherman's Wharf. Originally launched in 2011 by a former U.K. citizen, the business changed hands two more times to become a crowd-favorite grab-n-go chippy. (You might have to fight the seagulls for it.)
Two hefty pieces of wild-caught Alaskan codfish get battered and fried in soybean oiland served alongside a pile of golden fries with tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and ketchup — with smaller sizes available for kids or light appetites. "Might be the best fish and chips I have ever had," penned a 5-star reviewer, adding, "Two big pieces of perfectly battered & fried cod that was hot, flaky and tasted amazing ... Thick cut fries that stayed firm when doused with malt vinegar. Salted perfectly." Thousands of happy chippy reviews make this the easiest decision of your day, and the "chips gone wild" upgrade lets you customize your new fish and chips routine with garlic, parm, melted cheddar, or signature Baja sauce added to your fries. Closed Wednesday.
codmother.com
(415) 606-9349
496 Beach Street, San Francisco, California 94133
Nosh and Bevvy English Kitchen & Bar, Austin, Texas
Welcome to Tex-Brit country, y'all! Celebrating Old Austin and even older English cuisine, Nosh and Bevvy English Kitchen & Bar in the North Shoal Creek neighborhood puts a twist on the familiar chip shop dish with a little southern hospitality and waffle-cut fries.
Plan to sit 'n' stay a while at this local haunt as you tuck into a two or three-piece portion of beer-battered cod fillet, served with toasty brown waffle-cut fries, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge. The cod may be traditional, but those waffle fries just might be the wave of the future. "Those fish and chips are the best I've had in Austin," posted one loyal Reddit fan. "I don't care that they aren't the 'true U.K. chips.' They are delish." A true "bangers-and-mashup" of British and American cuisines, these chippies invoke a beloved dish from across the pond while rocking that American spirit (which happens to taste a lot like salt and malt vinegar).
yelp.com
(512) 454-8636
8440 Burnet Rd #100, Austin, Texas 78757