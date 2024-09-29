Where To Find The Absolute Best Fish And Chips In America

For the bear hug of comfort food, nothing beats piping hot, deep-fried, salty, vinegary fish and chips. This classic duo has been credited for helping British soldiers keep up morale whilefamously skirting rationing during World War II. It might not be quite as popular a delicacy in the United States as it is in the U.K., but Americans have put out the welcome mat for Great Britain's favorite dish.

The U.S. plays it fast and loose with the heritage recipe that got its sea legs at restaurants in 1860s England, with earlier versions dating back to the 1600s. Former royal chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Darren McGrady — who cooked the dish every Friday at Buckingham Palace — described authentic fish and chips as featuring peeled potatoes; twice-cooked, golden brown chips (fries if you're stateside); a meaty cod fish fillet with a light, flaky crust; a side of mushy peas; and plenty of malt vinegar and salt on top. (The Queen loved hers with "salad cream" which is similar to a vinegar-mayo dressing.) Americans happily dive into all sorts of variations on this theme as long as that fish is fried to perfection.

We sourced the chip shops with the highest praise, the most stars, and (sometimes) the pure devotion of a British expat or two. You may have a short list of your favorite chippies in London, but these are the absolute best fish and chips in America.