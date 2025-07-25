16 Discontinued Fast Food Chains We Wish Still Existed

You can't escape fast food. Between storefronts lining the streets, billboards, and advertisements, living in modern society is kind of like getting hamburgers and fries shoved in your face every 15 to 20 minutes. Some people are happy for this to be the case, but even if you're not a fast food person, you can probably list five or six burger-and-fry restaurants off the top of your head. However, those household names are the champions who have emerged from the greasy arena with money in their pockets and locations in every city.

In fact, there are a ton of other fast food restaurants that didn't make the cut. The early-mid-20th century saw the invention of the modern fast food joint, and the following boom was an absolute circus of competitive innovation with businesses developing faster, more efficient techniques to get all that good stuff into the bellies of hard-working Americans. Hot dogs were weirdly popular among some of these older businesses, but the hamburger has always been a mainstay. Unfortunately for most of these restaurants, their presence on the market was as temporary as the fast food hotdog. Here are classic fast food franchises that we wish were still around.