The Restaurant Chain That Ruled The '60s And '70s: Now Defunct, But Never Forgotten

In 2022, the last restaurant in a chain that spanned nearly 100 years of history closed its doors in Lake George, New York; that chain is Howard Johnson's. Once the largest restaurant chain in the U.S., Howard Johnson's was something like a paradise to families traveling the highways of America. Parents could count on a good, hot meal while kids could enjoy food geared just to them from its children's menu, sign up for its birthday club, and start on a quest to eat all 28 flavors of the ice cream the restaurant served.

At its peak in the 1960s and 70s, Howard Johnson's boasted around 1,000 locations from the Atlantic to the Pacific oceans, as well as a chain of associated hotels (some still in operation) and sister restaurants under the parent company. However, with the rise of fast food changing how Americans ate, it would prove difficult for the chain to stay afloat. Despite its demise, Howard Johnson's has left an indelible mark on American history, most notably on the highway system that crisscrosses the country — and in many of our minds as we recall seeing the distinctive orange roof on family road trips.