10 Popular Restaurant Chains That Looked Way Different When They First Opened

Before they became instantly recognizable globally, with thousands of locations, many of the most popular restaurant chains had humble beginnings that looked completely different. From modest roadside food stands to kitschy burger joints that looked like something out of a fairytale, some of your favorite fast food chains appeared (and operated) very differently from how they do now.

Whether it's Starbucks' first location, which didn't even sell hot coffee (true story), the motel restaurant that spawned KFC, or the hacienda-style taco stand that started Taco Bell, these nostalgic photos show just how much can change over a couple of decades in the world of fast food, while staying true the essence of the original — from branding and logos to restaurant design.