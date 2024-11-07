What Are The Best And Worst Fish For Frying?
Deep frying your fish is a classic way to crisp them up and serve them, whether on a sandwich or on a platter next to some fries. Regardless of how you eat them, though, you'll notice only certain types of fish make the cut when it comes to the fryer. Food Republic spoke with Joe Gurrera, the owner and fishmonger of Citarella and the author of "Joe Knows Fish," to get the inside scoop on the best and worst fish to fry.
"The best fish for frying are mild-flavored and firm-fleshed varieties like cod, haddock, merluzzo, or flounder," Gurrera told us. "These fish fry well because they hold together in the heat, while their mild flavor allows seasonings or batter to shine without overpowering the taste of the fish." For similar reasons, these fish are also the best to use for fried fillet sandwiches — they're light and flaky, and they mesh well with stronger sauces. Not only are they the easier cooking option, but their flavor profile is the best to work with in the deep fryer. Gurrera said he also enjoys frying shrimp and calamari, which also have lighter meat both in color and flavor and take well to the intensity of frying oil.
The worst fish for frying
While the general consensus is that you can deep fry anything to make it delicious, Joe Gurrera knows that this doesn't apply to all fish. According to the fishmonger, "oily fish, like salmon or mackerel, should be avoided for frying because their higher fat content can lead to a greasy texture." After all, there's a reason you don't see salmon getting fried up for fish and chips, and it's not just because of its texture — frying salmon can also change the omega-3 fatty acid content, which changes the fish's nutritional value.
When it comes to salmon and mackerel, Gurrera suggested that "their natural richness is better suited to grilling or roasting, where you can take advantage of their fat content and flavor." There are infinite recipes that demonstrate why grilling salmon is the way to go and how it's best combined with rich vegetables and strong spices. Something like ginger glazed salmon on a stick is a much better choice than a greasy, sopping-wet pile of breaded, fried salmon. Sticking to Gurrera's expert advice and saving your white varieties of fish for frying is going to be your key to seafood success.