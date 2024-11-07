What Are The Best And Worst Fish For Frying?

Deep frying your fish is a classic way to crisp them up and serve them, whether on a sandwich or on a platter next to some fries. Regardless of how you eat them, though, you'll notice only certain types of fish make the cut when it comes to the fryer. Food Republic spoke with Joe Gurrera, the owner and fishmonger of Citarella and the author of "Joe Knows Fish," to get the inside scoop on the best and worst fish to fry.

"The best fish for frying are mild-flavored and firm-fleshed varieties like cod, haddock, merluzzo, or flounder," Gurrera told us. "These fish fry well because they hold together in the heat, while their mild flavor allows seasonings or batter to shine without overpowering the taste of the fish." For similar reasons, these fish are also the best to use for fried fillet sandwiches — they're light and flaky, and they mesh well with stronger sauces. Not only are they the easier cooking option, but their flavor profile is the best to work with in the deep fryer. Gurrera said he also enjoys frying shrimp and calamari, which also have lighter meat both in color and flavor and take well to the intensity of frying oil.