The Unexpected Restaurant Chain Where An Unlimited Salad Bar Still Exists

In today's dining landscape, there aren't many salad bars left for customers to build their own plate full of leafy greens and toppings. However, one restaurant chain is keeping the tradition alive: Ruby Tuesday. The casual dining chain is known for its Endless Garden Bar, with over 55 items for guests to select and serve for themselves. Diners can choose from a wide variety of greens; other produce like edamame, tomatoes, and mushrooms; dressings like ranch and Thousand Island; and even pre-prepared potato and pasta salads.

Not only does Ruby Tuesday offer an unlimited salad bar, but you can also purchase a month-long salad bar membership. Since 2024, diners can pay $39.99 for a Garden Bar Pass that is valid for 30 days at most dine-in locations. The value of a garden bar pass equals to $2 per salad, as long as you utilize the pass every day. Salad bar lovers should absolutely take advantage of this deal — if they have Ruby Tuesday close by, that is.

As of the time of writing, there are just over 220 Ruby Tuesday locations in the United States. The chain actually filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in 2020, closing 185 locations nationwide amidst financial struggles, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily for fans of the casual chain, Ruby Tuesday emerged from bankruptcy a year later. The Garden Bar Pass could be a move to draw more customers in, but it might be a double-edged sword — many diners feel increasingly wary of salad bars, also due in part to the pandemic.