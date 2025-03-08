Whether you're making an all-American cheeseburger or whipping up a Juicy Lucy, there's a right way and a wrong way to stack it for optimal enjoyment. To get the inside track on how to properly layer a hamburger, Food Republic spoke with Troy Guard, owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group. Guard shared expert insight on the best way to assemble the beloved dish to ensure maximum flavor and structural integrity.

Whatever ingredients you prefer on your burgers — whether the classics or more unconventional additions — the order in which you stack them significantly impacts the eating experience. "The way you layer a burger can make a big difference in flavor, texture, and how well it holds together," Guard shared.

"I like to start by lightly toasting the bun for structure and a bit of crunch," he said. "Then, I layer lettuce first to create a barrier that prevents the bun from getting soggy, followed by tomato for freshness. The patty comes next, followed by toppings like crispy bacon, onions, and pickles, which add savory, sweet, and tangy flavors. Finally, I spread the sauce on the top bun so that its flavors hit first, leading into the juicy burger and finishing with the refreshing crunch of the veggies. It's the perfect, balanced bite!"