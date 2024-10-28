Is Birch Beer From Pennsylvania Really Made From Tree Bark?

While root beer is ubiquitous across the country, birch beer is the favored fizzy drink in Pennsylvania. You can think of birch beer as root beer's dad. The name comes from its central ingredient: the bark of the black birch tree, which grows prolifically in the Northeast.

While it's difficult to pinpoint the exact flavor profile of some sodas (Dr Pepper, for instance, contains 23 mystery flavors), birch beer has a love-it-or-hate-it reputation due to birch bark's potent and distinct taste. It's similar to the flavor produced by the leaves of the wintergreen plant, which are notably minty; the taste can be quite overpowering. In contrast, root beer, while it often contains wintergreen, balances the minty character with mellower flavors like vanilla, cinnamon, and molasses. Its profile is still simply more accessible.

For the most part, birch beer is known within the confines of Pennsylvania and neighboring states because of tradition. The producers, often family-run for generations, are primarily located in the Northeast — there are five companies in Pennsylvania alone. Because these companies are small, it's difficult for them to compete with the production, distribution, and advertising power of big-name brands or even prolific craft root beer producers across the country.