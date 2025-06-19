What Happened To McDonald's Long Lost Rival Chain, Burger Chef?

Some restaurant chains are able to keep up with a rapidly changing market and stand the test of time, while others fall away to history, like Howard Johnson's. Sometimes, even the biggest players aren't safe, as evidenced by the now-defunct Burger Chef. Before it kicked the bucket, it was bought out by rival Hardee's. Yet in its heyday, it rivaled McDonald's and Burger King, and it even innovated some fast-food staples that remain today.

Burger Chef started in Indianapolis, 1958, when brothers Donald and Frank Thomas wanted to show off the equipment that their parent company made. They felt that if consumers, and maybe even competitors, could see how effective they were, that it would drum up business, and everyone would be a winner. Turns out that they were sitting on a gold mine, and by 1971, they had over 1200 locations across the nation. At the time, only McDonald's had more. Their money-maker was the flame broiler, which their parent company, General Equipment, actually patented. While there are plenty of mistakes you can make with a broiler, the burgers had a distinctive, smoky, juicy, and grilled taste that captivated consumers. If you wish that you'd tried it, don't worry, Burger King actually uses the same method.

The chain made another significant contribution to the industry — the kids' meal. Burger Chef saw the success of their Funburger, a kids' burger containing puzzles on the packaging and a toy, and decided to expand the idea. They developed the Funmeal, a cute box covered in cartoon characters, riddles, and games, containing a burger, fries, a drink, and a toy. Now, it's a staple, but back then, it was an innovation that led to a number of legal issues when other brands wanted a piece of the action.