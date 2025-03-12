Why Do Hamburgers Taste Better At Restaurants?
Whether it's an all-American cheeseburger or a Juicy Lucy, burgers just plain taste better at restaurants than when you make them at home. Why is that? Even the very best home-chef efforts can't ever seem to compare.
For some insight, Food Republic reached out to David "Chef Fig" Figueroa, grill expert and co-founder of Melinda's Foods. Figueroa explained that when it comes to made-at-home burgers versus restaurant-prepared creations, the deck is stacked a bit unfairly. "Restaurant burgers always seem to taste better than homemade ones, and that's because they have a few unfair advantages," he shared. "High-BTU griddles, perfectly seasoned cast iron, and a serious commitment to fat and salt give them the upper hand. They also aren't afraid to use a blend of beef cuts — chuck, brisket, and short rib make for a better burger than plain ground beef."
While they may taste better, getting a high-quality restaurant hamburger still takes effort. You have to dress up a bit to be appropriately attired for a nice sit-down establishment, as well as actually leaving the house (some of us really love Netflix and our PJs). A good burger usually isn't cheap, either. If you'd rather skip the outing and the expense, are there ways to improve your burger-making attempts at home? Figueroa had some suggestions to offer.
Upping your at-home burger game
For home cooks who want to improve burger making in their own kitchens or backyards, David Figueroa had several pro suggestions, starting with the type of meat you use. "If you want to step up your game at home, go with 80/20 ground beef or grind your own blend," he advised. One reason restaurant burgers taste so good is professional chefs generally have access to a better quality of meat than can be purchased at a supermarket.
Seasoning and cooking approaches are also key. "Salt your patties right before cooking, not earlier, to avoid drawing out moisture. A ripping hot cast-iron skillet or flat-top will give you maximum crust, and buttered, toasted buns are a must," Figueroa explained. "If you're grilling, let the beef do its thing without pressing down on it."
Properly handling ground beef is another important factor a layperson in the kitchen will often overlook. It's tempting to tightly pack a burger patty when shaping it, and it's something amateur cooks do frequently. If you've ever been at a barbecue, and a burger is served to you that seems more like a tough little frisbee than a meat patty, that's likely the reason. A restaurant chef knows to use a light hand in forming patties, keeping the meat looser for optimum tenderness and juiciness.
Taking the time to master some of these cheffy techniques can truly enhance amateur grilling attempts, making a home burger taste much more like a restaurant sandwich. "Follow these steps, and suddenly your backyard burger won't be playing second fiddle to the pros," Figueroa concluded.