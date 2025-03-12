Why Do Hamburgers Taste Better At Restaurants?

Whether it's an all-American cheeseburger or a Juicy Lucy, burgers just plain taste better at restaurants than when you make them at home. Why is that? Even the very best home-chef efforts can't ever seem to compare.

For some insight, Food Republic reached out to David "Chef Fig" Figueroa, grill expert and co-founder of Melinda's Foods. Figueroa explained that when it comes to made-at-home burgers versus restaurant-prepared creations, the deck is stacked a bit unfairly. "Restaurant burgers always seem to taste better than homemade ones, and that's because they have a few unfair advantages," he shared. "High-BTU griddles, perfectly seasoned cast iron, and a serious commitment to fat and salt give them the upper hand. They also aren't afraid to use a blend of beef cuts — chuck, brisket, and short rib make for a better burger than plain ground beef."

While they may taste better, getting a high-quality restaurant hamburger still takes effort. You have to dress up a bit to be appropriately attired for a nice sit-down establishment, as well as actually leaving the house (some of us really love Netflix and our PJs). A good burger usually isn't cheap, either. If you'd rather skip the outing and the expense, are there ways to improve your burger-making attempts at home? Figueroa had some suggestions to offer.