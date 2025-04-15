Did Burger King Once Have A 'Queen' Nemesis Chain?

While it doesn't offer the best fast food burgers in the business — especially since other chains have long since surpassed it with offerings like fresh, never frozen beef — the quick-bite stop known as Burger King still retains its crown after more than 70 years in business. BK operates more than 19,000 locations in over 100 countries, making it one of the largest burger chains in the world. But did you know the Home of the Whopper once had a rival known as Burger Queen?

It's true. Once upon a time, there was a growing chain of fast food restaurants called Burger Queen, which had more than 200 locations spanning from Florida to Missouri at its heyday in the 1970s. The chain was even expanding globally, with franchising agreements in Canada, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Burger Queen was founded in 1956, just two years after the debut of the first Burger King restaurant in 1954. Both chains originated in Florida, with Burger King launching in Miami and Burger Queen first opening its doors in Winter Haven, Florida, about 225 miles to the north. Food offerings were similar between the two in the early days, with burgers, fries, and milkshakes featuring prominently on each chain's menu. While Burger King's king mascot was part of the franchise's branding from its earliest days, Burger Queen adopted a cartoon mascot known as Queenie Bee in 1971, which thereafter featured prominently in the company's advertising.