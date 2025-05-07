The Fizzy Ingredient That Makes Burger Patties Irresistibly Delicious
There's nothing quite like biting into a juicy homemade burger fresh off the grill. In your quest to create the most deliciously tender patties possible, there's one unexpected ingredient that you might be overlooking: soda. Food Republic spoke to Chris Snider, the owner of Texas Tito's, Inc., who shared, "Soda makes burger patties softer and juicier, as the bubbles and acids in it loosen the structure of the meat and partially break down the proteins."
Next time you are making homemade burger patties, put down the meat tenderizing tools and pick up your favorite fizzy soda instead. Adding an acidic liquid like soda into the mix will help relax the meat's tough texture, without compromising its ability to form into thick patties. This is why some home chefs braise pork with coffee, and add acidic fruits to marinades. And if you're concerned about potential flavor alterations when adding a sweet liquid to your ground beef, don't be. According to our expert, the sweetness of the drink actually works in its favor. "{The] sugars contained in soda contribute to the caramelization of the meat during frying," Snider explained. Of course, the effectiveness of this method also depends on the kind of soda you choose.
The right kind of sodas to use as a meat tenderizer
Before you pour a can of your favorite soda into a bowl of ground meat, understand that mastering this technique involves using the right soda and the proper proportions. While, in theory, you could use any old soft drink, the goal is to maximize flavor potential. "Classic cola works best, but root beer will also do if you want to add more spice," the owner of Texas Tito's, Inc. told Food Republic.
To ensure your burgers have a bit of caramelization, opt for a regular cola made with sugar, rather than a diet version. While diet soda will still tenderize your hamburger meat to a certain extent, regular colas like Coke and Pepsi have a higher acidity than other soft drinks like Sprite, root beer, and sugar-free versions of your classic favorites. Additionally, some artificial sweeteners present in many diet drinks, such as aspartame, break down when heated, creating a noticeable aftertaste. If you don't typically drink soda or want to avoid the extra sugars, sparkling water is also a great meat tenderizer thanks to its tart acidity and high carbonation levels.
Lastly, be mindful of measurements. "For 1 [pound] of meat, 1-2 tablespoons of soda is enough to improve the texture and flavor without making the meat watery," said Chris Snider. To make the burger patties using this tenderizing method, add your soda to the ground beef mixture, along with any other secret burger ingredients (think: Dijon mustard and soy sauce) in a bowl. Mix and form into patties before adding them to the grill.