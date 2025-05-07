The Fizzy Ingredient That Makes Burger Patties Irresistibly Delicious

Before you pour a can of your favorite soda into a bowl of ground meat, understand that mastering this technique involves using the right soda and the proper proportions. While, in theory, you could use any old soft drink, the goal is to maximize flavor potential. "Classic cola works best, but root beer will also do if you want to add more spice," the owner of Texas Tito's, Inc. told Food Republic.

To ensure your burgers have a bit of caramelization, opt for a regular cola made with sugar, rather than a diet version. While diet soda will still tenderize your hamburger meat to a certain extent, regular colas like Coke and Pepsi have a higher acidity than other soft drinks like Sprite, root beer, and sugar-free versions of your classic favorites. Additionally, some artificial sweeteners present in many diet drinks, such as aspartame, break down when heated, creating a noticeable aftertaste. If you don't typically drink soda or want to avoid the extra sugars, sparkling water is also a great meat tenderizer thanks to its tart acidity and high carbonation levels.

Lastly, be mindful of measurements. "For 1 [pound] of meat, 1-2 tablespoons of soda is enough to improve the texture and flavor without making the meat watery," said Chris Snider. To make the burger patties using this tenderizing method, add your soda to the ground beef mixture, along with any other secret burger ingredients (think: Dijon mustard and soy sauce) in a bowl. Mix and form into patties before adding them to the grill.