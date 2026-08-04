10 Creative Ways To Upgrade Chicken Thighs

When it comes to whipping up cost-effective, delicious meals for the whole family, few ingredients check the boxes as efficiently as chicken thighs. Not only are they perfect for grilling, pan-roasting, or even getting your butcher to turn into ground meat, but they contain significantly more flavor than their breast counterparts. Best of all, the high fat content makes them much more forgiving than chicken breasts if you're worried about the possibility of overcooking your meat.

All of those factors are why thighs are always a good cut of chicken to buy, but what about the actual preparation? Making a rub out of a simple combination of spices and oil and then tossing it in the oven at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the right temperature for perfect chicken thighs, will almost always yield delicious results. But for those looking to expand their dinner table offerings, the possibilities are nearly endless when it comes to cuisine, technique, and texture enhancements. Follow below for a list of how to spice up your chicken dinners in ways that will leave the whole family speechless.