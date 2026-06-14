10 Cookout Foods You Should Try Braising In Beer This Fourth Of July

Few things go together better than a cold beer and grilled meat — especially on July Fourth. But to enhance the experience even more, why not try using the beer while cooking, too? Braising in beer helps tenderize tough cuts of meat while keeping them juicy during cooking. It also gives it a savory depth that can be adjusted by using lighter or darker beers. And this technique is not limited to meat — there are all manner of different foods that can be prepared with a braise in your favorite lager, pilsner, or ale. If you're new to pairing beer with different ingredients, this chart can help you find your new favorite combination.

Because braising is a two-step process that starts with cooking the food over high heat, your grill will get some love, too. You can also place the Dutch oven you're braising in on the grill as well, provided you've got enough lid clearance. That said, braising can look a little different depending on what kind of food we're discussing, but more on that in a bit. As you get ready to fire things up this Fourth of July, consider giving these foods a bath in your favorite beer before the cookout. You'll taste the difference in every bite.