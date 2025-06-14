Cook Tender, Well-Seasoned Chicken Thighs In One Simple Step

Chicken thighs are some of the most versatile meat around, as good in cider-braised chicken with cabbage and thyme as they are served up with sweet and savory flavors after a marinade in a maple ginger mix. While some eschew dark meat, thighs are the preferred cut for many who appreciate how forgiving they are when cooking on high heat, and how flavorful they are on their own. But according to executive chef Samuel-Drake Jones of Hudson VU in NYC, if you want the ultimate in tender, well-seasoned chicken thighs, there is one prep step you should never forget. "Brining — especially wet brining — hydrates the meat and seasons it more deeply than surface seasoning can," the expert told Food Republic in an exclusive interview.

"Chicken thighs, with their higher fat content and connective tissue, retain moisture well," the expert continued, explaining that a brine ensures the interior muscle fibers absorb water and salt, which aids in breaking down some of the chicken's proteins. The end result is juicier, tastier meat throughout, not just on the surface where you apply your seasonings. While most chicken recipes technically only has to be cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit to be considered safe for consumption, a brine "... helps the thighs stay tender even when cooked to a higher internal temperature, which is ideal for thighs — around [175 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit]," according to our expert.