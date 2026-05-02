The Right Oven Temperature For Perfect Chicken Thighs Every Time

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Chicken thighs are a dinner lifesaver; they're relatively inexpensive, oh-so-versatile (from crispy, not-fried thighs to cider-braised thighs with cabbage and thyme), and super-easy to prepare and cook. While you could make them in the air fryer and get tender results, if your tabletop appliance isn't very big, and you're feeding a crowd, they'll end up taking twice as long while you air fry in batches. At least where chicken thighs are concerned, the oven is a perfectly suitable alternative, and you can cook far more pieces at once. And the right oven temperature for perfect results, every time, whether bone-in, skin-on, or boneless-skinless, is between 400 and 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

We're giving you a small range because really any temperature, as long as it's 400 degrees and above, and 425 degrees or less, will yield the most delicious chicken thighs you've ever had. This range might sound pretty hot, and it is, but you need this much heat not just to penetrate and cook the chicken all the way through, but to make sure the chicken actually overcooks. Yes, you read that correctly: Overcooked chicken thighs are actually the best way to eat this poultry because the additional fat that is in dark meat renders out and distributes itself among the flesh, filling it with the juices, which creates a heavenly, tender bite.