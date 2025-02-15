What's The Difference Between American And Korean Fried Chicken?

Few dishes are more universal than fried chicken. It's been with us as a people since the Roman Empire — and as society has evolved, so have techniques for perfecting the cooking process. Many cultures have their take on fried chicken, but two of the most popular are American and Korean fried chicken. So what's the difference between these two iconic meals?

The main difference is the way that the meat is fried, and the texture that ensues from that process. Classic American fried chicken involves soaking the meat in buttermilk before coating it in a wheat flour-based dredge that includes spices like paprika and garlic powder. The chicken is then fried in oil.

Korean fried chicken, on the other hand, is seasoned and coated in a wet batter made from potato or corn starch and either tempura mix or seasoned flour. The chicken is fried at lower temperatures to create an insulating layer that keeps the meat moist, then fried a second time at higher temperatures to reach that perfect, extra-crunchy exterior that has made the dish a worldwide phenomenon.