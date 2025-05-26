Why Searing Meat First Is A Game-Changer For Slow Cooker Meals
Slow cooker meals were practically made for busy families; just dump everything in, put the lid on, and before long you have a crockpot-braised chicken or a delicious pot roast (depending on your meat of choice, of course). But without the proper preparation, your dinner may end up falling flat, flavor wise. To learn more, Food Republic spoke to Mike Saperstein, owner and head of culinary operations at Sunshine Provisions. According to the expert, not searing your meat before setting it in the Crock-Pot should be added to the list of slow cooker mistakes to avoid. "Searing is a non-negotiable step for me. You're not just browning meat — you're building layers of flavor through the Maillard reaction," he said.
This reaction is especially important when cooking meat because it "caramelizes the exterior and creates that deep, rich umami we associate with well-developed stews and roasts," Saperstein told us. This process also creates a more palatable texture — while your protein of choice tends to break down and soften in the slow cooker, the crusted exterior provides a much needed structure to an otherwise mushy meal. Saperstein called to mind a building metaphor, saying that if you skip the browning step, it's like "starting with wet cement."
Which meats benefit most from a good sear before slow cooking
If the first ingredient that comes to mind when we say, "Sear your meat first," is beef, then you and Mike Saperstein have something in common (great minds think alike, after all). "Anything with strong connective tissue like chuck roast, short ribs, or beef shank absolutely benefits from a hard sear before slow cooking," he said, before continuing his list to include oxtail and cheeks. "These tough cuts break down beautifully over time, but that seared exterior adds the depth they need to avoid tasting flat," the expert informed us.
But beef isn't the only meat that benefits from a good sear before getting dropped in the slow cooker. Pretty much every cut of chicken and pork can also use the boost of flavor that searing affords. This is especially true for skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs, as well as the shoulder and blade chops of pork. Searing your meat in a screaming hot skillet first isn't absolutely necessary when slow cooking, especially if you're in a hurry to get it going — but if you have the time, it can make a noticeable difference in the overall quality of the meat. "Searing is your insurance policy for richness — especially in braised dishes, chili, or any long cook," Saperstein said.