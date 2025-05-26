Why Searing Meat First Is A Game-Changer For Slow Cooker Meals

Slow cooker meals were practically made for busy families; just dump everything in, put the lid on, and before long you have a crockpot-braised chicken or a delicious pot roast (depending on your meat of choice, of course). But without the proper preparation, your dinner may end up falling flat, flavor wise. To learn more, Food Republic spoke to Mike Saperstein, owner and head of culinary operations at Sunshine Provisions. According to the expert, not searing your meat before setting it in the Crock-Pot should be added to the list of slow cooker mistakes to avoid. "Searing is a non-negotiable step for me. You're not just browning meat — you're building layers of flavor through the Maillard reaction," he said.

This reaction is especially important when cooking meat because it "caramelizes the exterior and creates that deep, rich umami we associate with well-developed stews and roasts," Saperstein told us. This process also creates a more palatable texture — while your protein of choice tends to break down and soften in the slow cooker, the crusted exterior provides a much needed structure to an otherwise mushy meal. Saperstein called to mind a building metaphor, saying that if you skip the browning step, it's like "starting with wet cement."