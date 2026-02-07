10 Slow Cooker Meats That Are Perfect For A Sandwich

Slow-cooking meats is a tried and true way to create succulent, fall-apart meals without much active effort. Too often, slow cooking is relegated to the fall and winter months, when stews and chilis simmer for hours. Luckily, modern slow cookers let people have braised meals without overheating the kitchen in the summer, too. Many times, you'll have leftovers to get creative with, leading to things like hashes and casseroles. And while you might typically picture these slow-cooked meats heaped high onto a plate or ladled into a bowl, they also work brilliantly on sandwiches (and with good reason — they're delicious!).

While classic dishes like pulled pork and chicken are incredible in a sub roll or on biscuits, there are many more meat-based recipes that can be used to make unique, flavorful, and customized sandwiches. Whether you're a fan of baguettes, brioche, lavash, or tortillas, there's something here to top and fill your preferred bread. So, grab the slow-cooker and get ready to create sandwiches sure to make you the envy of every picnic and office lunch table.