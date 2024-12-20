Can You Really Bake A Cake In A Rice Cooker?

Rice cookers are a godsend to anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen. A surprisingly versatile tool, rice cookers can do more than simply whip up a perfect pot of grains without fail. They can be used to cook orzo, steam dumplings, and even produce a variety of egg styles, from hard-boiled to omelettes. They also happen to be adept at cooking cakes, whether or not they have a specific setting dedicated to the task.

Rice cookers can make airy, spongy cakes with minimal hassle and cleanup. If you're using cake mix, follow the instructions to construct the batter and pour it into the rice cooker. If you're cooking from scratch, all you'll need are eggs, sugar, flour, and butter, and a pinch of salt. Combine the eggs and sugar, whisk the mixture until thickened, then add the flour and butter and pour the batter into the rice cooker.

If your rice cooker has a designated "cake" setting, the cooking process is as simple as pressing a button. If you only have a rice setting or even just an on-off switch, set the cooker as you normally would for rice, and be prepared to run it two to three times. You'll know it's done when a toothpick comes out clean, or if the cake regains its shape after being touched. Remove the cake from the bowl and let it cool on a wire rack to keep it from getting soggy.