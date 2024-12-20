Can You Really Bake A Cake In A Rice Cooker?
Rice cookers are a godsend to anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen. A surprisingly versatile tool, rice cookers can do more than simply whip up a perfect pot of grains without fail. They can be used to cook orzo, steam dumplings, and even produce a variety of egg styles, from hard-boiled to omelettes. They also happen to be adept at cooking cakes, whether or not they have a specific setting dedicated to the task.
Rice cookers can make airy, spongy cakes with minimal hassle and cleanup. If you're using cake mix, follow the instructions to construct the batter and pour it into the rice cooker. If you're cooking from scratch, all you'll need are eggs, sugar, flour, and butter, and a pinch of salt. Combine the eggs and sugar, whisk the mixture until thickened, then add the flour and butter and pour the batter into the rice cooker.
If your rice cooker has a designated "cake" setting, the cooking process is as simple as pressing a button. If you only have a rice setting or even just an on-off switch, set the cooker as you normally would for rice, and be prepared to run it two to three times. You'll know it's done when a toothpick comes out clean, or if the cake regains its shape after being touched. Remove the cake from the bowl and let it cool on a wire rack to keep it from getting soggy.
Modifying rice cooker cakes for dietary restrictions
Rice cookers can also be used to make cakes that fit any number of dietary requirements. For example, you can make an eggless cake by using cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, and either plain yogurt or buttermilk, which can either be purchased or created by adding vinegar or lemon juice to milk.
It can also be made vegan by swapping in non-dairy milk for the buttermilk. Look for the cake to start pulling away from the edges of the rice cooker before testing its readiness, and make sure not to cut the cake until it's fully cooled to allow it to stabilize.
Speaking of vegan, swapping out the dairy for water and adding a pinch of double-acting baking powder can help create a delicious chocolate rice cooker cake. Avoid over-mixing to keep that light, fluffy texture and prevent it from getting tough.
To make a gluten-free, oil-free cake, add yogurt to your beaten egg yolks with sugar, then add cornstarch and baking powder and mix well before incorporating the beaten egg whites. This will produce a soft, fluffy spongecake. You can also use rice flour, which is naturally gluten-free.
For a rich gluten-free chocolate cake, try adding whipping cream and melted chocolate into the yolk-sugar combination, folding in the whipped egg whites, and topping with whipped cream. Or, add a little more than 3 tablespoons of black sesame paste to create a rich, nutty black sesame sponge cake.