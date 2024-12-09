Why You Need To Start Brining Your Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are the perfect party food: They're as suited for a dinner bash as they are for a tailgate, and are also perfect conduits for any flavor profile you choose. While these bites may seem simple to cook, mastering certain techniques can elevate your humble dish into the stratosphere. According to Frankie Gaw, food media personality and creator of the Little Fat Boy cooking site, one excellent method is brining your wings before cooking them.

Gaw told Food Republic that "dry brining [wings] with equal amounts kosher salt and baking powder a few hours beforehand and up to overnight really adds so much flavor and texture." He adds that "The baking powder vastly improves the texture of the wing when fried or roasted." This is because the alkaline ingredient promotes browning and crisping of the chicken skin, for the perfect blistered crust.

Those looking to fry their chicken wings can also consider a flavorful wet brine, which is easy to make if you follow Gaw's advice. "I'll usually make a scallion ginger wet brine where I blend water with fresh scallions, ginger, vinegar, a generous amount of salt, and a little bit of sugar," he says. He soaks the chicken in the brine for a few hours and up to overnight. Whether you're dry or wet brining, time is key to getting the most out of it. The longer the brine sits with the chicken, the more the flavors will sink into the meat.