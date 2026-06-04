11 Celebrity Chef Grilling Tips You Need This Summer

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Grilling is one of the greatest pleasures of warmer weather. There's something primal about the smell of searing meat. Favorite recipes and decorations can bring back memories as you create new ones. And the meal isn't bad either. Whether you throw on steaks, burgers, chicken, or a variety of vegetables, there's something for everyone at a barbecue. As you prepare for the first or 30th gathering this year, it's never a bad time for tips ... particularly if they come from culinary pros and legends.

The following tips come from seasoned chefs with decades of experience under their aprons. From oiling the grates to determining if you need to cook with the lid on, these techniques are designed to give you the tools to become a grill master in record time. So, if you're an outdoor cooking enthusiast — or would like to be — pull your grill out of hibernation and get ready to let these celebrity chef tips make your next cookout the talk of the block.