Why Charcoal Is The Best When Grilling Steak

When it comes to grilling steak, everyone has their opinions — charcoal versus propane, high heat versus reverse sear, lean meats versus marbled. Sifting through the discourse on grilling best practices can be a hassle, so we turned to celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, as well as the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, to get his thoughts on these debates (and why some options may be better than others).

"In my opinion, the best way to grill a steak is by using charcoal or wood," says Shoults. "I truly think the flavor turns out better when the natural fats begin to cook and drip onto the fire to help flavor the meat." As the charcoal burns, it releases smoke filled with particulates from both the charcoal itself and the steak fat. Like a dry baste, the smoke wraps around the steak, coating it in a rich, earthy flavor that's all but impossible to replicate with propane.

"If you do decide to use charcoal, don't add too much lighter fluid, as the taste could transfer to the meat," Shoults advises. "This could also happen if you don't let the charcoal fully burn down." While perhaps less convenient than propane, the payoff is worth it. Whether you're cooking lean meats hot and fast or marbled cuts with a reverse sear, charcoal always enhances your meal.