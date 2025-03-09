Why Charcoal Is The Best When Grilling Steak
When it comes to grilling steak, everyone has their opinions — charcoal versus propane, high heat versus reverse sear, lean meats versus marbled. Sifting through the discourse on grilling best practices can be a hassle, so we turned to celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, as well as the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, to get his thoughts on these debates (and why some options may be better than others).
"In my opinion, the best way to grill a steak is by using charcoal or wood," says Shoults. "I truly think the flavor turns out better when the natural fats begin to cook and drip onto the fire to help flavor the meat." As the charcoal burns, it releases smoke filled with particulates from both the charcoal itself and the steak fat. Like a dry baste, the smoke wraps around the steak, coating it in a rich, earthy flavor that's all but impossible to replicate with propane.
"If you do decide to use charcoal, don't add too much lighter fluid, as the taste could transfer to the meat," Shoults advises. "This could also happen if you don't let the charcoal fully burn down." While perhaps less convenient than propane, the payoff is worth it. Whether you're cooking lean meats hot and fast or marbled cuts with a reverse sear, charcoal always enhances your meal.
Best cuts for charcoal and how to grill them
While fat dripping onto charcoal creates great flavor, that doesn't mean lean cuts are a poor choice for charcoal grilling. You just have to treat them a bit differently.
"I've always thought that beef ribeye was one of the best choices for grilling as it is well-marbled and has a great fat-to-lean ratio for juiciness, flavor, and tenderness," Robbie Shoults says. "Beef tenderloin, or filet mignon is also a great choice; however, since it is so lean, you have to be careful not to overcook this cut. If you do, it will still be tender but may be a little on the dry side if you're not careful." While lean meats may not produce as much smoke as fat-dripping, marbled cuts, they still absorb plenty of smoky flavor from charcoal particulates and can develop a beautiful crust when cooked properly.
The best cuts to reverse sear are thick, so while filet and tenderloin may not have as much fat, they're still prime candidates for Shoults' favorite grilling method. "Reverse searing will add so much flavor to your steak by simply cooking your steak, low and slow over indirect heat until it reaches an internal temperature of 90 to 95 [degrees Fahrenheit] for medium rare," he says. "Then, reverse sear it on the hottest part of your grill until it reaches 125 [degrees Fahrenheit]." If you really want to maximize the crust, mayonnaise is the unexpected condiment that perfectly sears steak, providing protein and fat that prevent the meat from sticking to the grill.