Guy Fieri's Tip For Perfectly Grilled BBQ Chicken

While you shouldn't put barbecue sauce on your chicken to cover up cooking mistakes, that doesn't mean it isn't a great way to add a glaze of tangy-sweet flavor to your meat. To achieve this, Guy Fieri insists that temperature control is key to getting the perfect texture for both the meat and the sauce.

Barbecue sauce is a deceptively delicate ingredient thanks to its sugar content. If your coals get too hot, the sauce burns into a carbonized mess rather than forming a sticky-sweet glaze. The one thing you should never do with grilled chicken is leave the grill lid off, as this provides too much oxygen and leads to flare-ups that burn the exterior before the inside comes to temperature. Fieri emphasizes that by slowly bringing the meat up to temperature, you get that tender, fall-off-the-bone protein that's ideal for chicken, especially dark meat. "Heat it up and slowly cook it to really break it down," he told Parade — and when grilling, let the meat rest at room temperature for no more than an hour to ensure even cooking.

Even if you nail the temperature, you'll still want to avoid applying the sauce too early. Long exposure to moderate heat is just as damaging as a brief blast of high heat. The sauce only needs about 10 minutes to evaporate its moisture, leaving behind the seasonings and sugar you're really after. Once you've perfected the glaze and texture, consider other ways to build flavor — like brines or smoking woods — for truly exceptional grilled barbecue chicken.