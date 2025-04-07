The Easy Way To Cook Sweet Potatoes On The Grill

Sweet and a little smoky, grilled sweet potatoes are delicious. However, when cooking sweet potatoes on the grill for the first time, it's not uncommon for them to end up burnt on the outside, still rock hard on the inside — or both. To get his expert tips on how to cook sweet potatoes correctly, Food Republic caught up with chef and cookbook author Michael Symon at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Fest.

Symon says his trick for making perfectly grilled sweet potatoes is a two-step process. "I would just put a pot of water and boil them on the grill or boil them first, then slice them," says Symon. He then coats them in olive oil and finishes them on the grill.

Unlike other vegetables that work well on the grill and cook quickly (think: zucchini or bok choy), sweet potatoes are incredibly dense and have a higher sugar content, so they need extra time to cook and burn quickly. Boiling them first helps speed up the cooking process so that they are the optimal texture when they hit the grill.