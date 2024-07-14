Alton Brown's Hack For Lighting Your Charcoal Grill Faster

Whether you're barbecuing or grilling, if you are the one wielding the tongs and controlling the flame at a backyard cookout, you have a big responsibility on your hands. After all, everyone's hot dogs, corn on the cob, and baby back ribs depend on you getting the charcoal lit in a timely manner. But, before anyone loses their patience, Alton Brown has a tip to pull it all off quickly.

Like many home cooks, Brown uses a charcoal chimney starter — but he has one big hack to upgrade the process: adding some cooking oil to the kindling. The issue with these metal cylindrical devices is that, although the charcoal is able to light and burn down to a usable stage pretty quickly, you have to actually get the coals lit first. And while a wad of newspaper in the bottom chamber is the go-to kindling, it has a tendency to burn out in a matter of seconds, which does not allow enough time for the charcoal to ignite.

To solve this problem, all you have to do is drizzle any kind of cooking oil onto the newspaper before crumbling it up. Doing so transforms the paper into a sort of makeshift "oil lamp," as Brown says in a video posted on his Instagram. The oil soaks into the newspaper, which makes it behave like a candle wick. With the slower burn encouraged by this hack, your charcoal will actually have enough time to catch on fire.