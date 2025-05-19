The Worst Kind Of Burger Patty To Cook On The Grill

While there are plenty of tricks to cooking burger patties on the grill — like using one ice cube to ensure moisture or the butter hack for an extra flavorful blend — the best way to ensure a properly cooked patty is to never use a lean mixture. Food Republic sat down with Mike Williams, VP of Kenyon International, to discuss why, in his opinion, this type of burger patty is always the worst to cook on the grill.

"Lean burger patties tend to struggle on the grill because they lack enough fat to retain moisture," Williams said. "When grilling, the heat causes the water content in the meat to evaporate, and without enough fat to keep things juicy, lean patties end up dry." Not only do lean patties lack the fat required to develop great taste, but they also become difficult to work with. Without enough moisture, ground beef gets dry and starts to crumble, falling through the grate and making it next to impossible to execute a proper flip.

"Fat plays a crucial role in adding moisture and flavor, which is why burgers made from very lean meat can quickly turn into flavorless, dry patties if you're not careful," Williams continued. While some people may prefer a leaner patty, you still need some fat to create a delicious burger that holds its shape. True, an excessive amount may also cause problems, such as unwanted grease or even grill flare-ups from dripping onto the coals — there's a window between too much and too little fat that needs to be found.