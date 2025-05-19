The Worst Kind Of Burger Patty To Cook On The Grill
While there are plenty of tricks to cooking burger patties on the grill — like using one ice cube to ensure moisture or the butter hack for an extra flavorful blend — the best way to ensure a properly cooked patty is to never use a lean mixture. Food Republic sat down with Mike Williams, VP of Kenyon International, to discuss why, in his opinion, this type of burger patty is always the worst to cook on the grill.
"Lean burger patties tend to struggle on the grill because they lack enough fat to retain moisture," Williams said. "When grilling, the heat causes the water content in the meat to evaporate, and without enough fat to keep things juicy, lean patties end up dry." Not only do lean patties lack the fat required to develop great taste, but they also become difficult to work with. Without enough moisture, ground beef gets dry and starts to crumble, falling through the grate and making it next to impossible to execute a proper flip.
"Fat plays a crucial role in adding moisture and flavor, which is why burgers made from very lean meat can quickly turn into flavorless, dry patties if you're not careful," Williams continued. While some people may prefer a leaner patty, you still need some fat to create a delicious burger that holds its shape. True, an excessive amount may also cause problems, such as unwanted grease or even grill flare-ups from dripping onto the coals — there's a window between too much and too little fat that needs to be found.
The right balance of fat for grilling burger patties
The key to balancing fat in burger patties all comes down to your recipe. If you add fat, like an egg yolk incorporated into the mixture, or a brush of butter on top, you may want to opt for leaner meats to compensate. If, however, you're sticking with pure beef, you'll always want to err on the side of too fatty rather than not fatty enough.
"For juicy and flavorful burgers, aim for a fat percentage of about 15-20 [percent] (85 [percent] lean)," Mike Williams told Food Republic. "This strikes the right balance between moisture and flavor, helping the burgers stay juicy while still holding their shape on the grill." Gordon Ramsay's trio of ground meats for burger patties, for example, uses sirloin, chuck, and brisket to balance lean beefy taste and rich fat, all while maintaining a ratio of 80 percent meat to 20 percent fat. Having a slightly fattier blend is particularly great when you cook your burgers to well done, as they're less likely to dry out.
While fuller fat blends are typically preferred, there are ways to make lean patties work — if you are willing to add to your mixture. When working with leaner meats, Williams advised, "[adding] moisture boosters like grated cheese, diced onions or even a small amount of olive oil." According to the expert, these additional ingredients will keep your patty juicy without overcoming its texture. "Another trick is to form your patties with a slight indentation in the center to help them cook evenly without shrinking too much," Williams shared.