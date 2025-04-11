The No-Tools-Required Meat Doneness Test For When You Can't Find Your Meat Thermometer

Everyone knows the importance of cooking meat to the correct temperature. Not doing so puts you at risk of food poisoning, and no one wants to be the friend who sent everyone home with e. coli. This is why knowing how to use a meat thermometer is a valuable skill to have, but if you don't have one at home, how can you be sure that your meat is fully cooked? Luckily, there's a low-tech test that you can do to determine doneness, according to chef Richard Sandoval, and the only equipment required is your finger.

"The touch test is all about comparing the firmness of the meat to different parts of your hand as your fingers touch your thumb," Sandoval told us. This may take a few test runs to start feeling confident, but the more practice you get with it, the more it will make sense. "Raw feels like the base of your thumb when your hand is relaxed; medium rare feels like when you touch your index finger to your thumb, and so on," he advises.

Gordon Ramsay uses a similar test to determine steak doneness, though he uses his wrist to determine medium and well done. This is a trick that has been passed down from chef to chef for years. That said, it's still more art than science, and if you're less confident working with meat or are trying to be especially careful about food temperatures, it's not a foolproof substitute for an actual thermometer.