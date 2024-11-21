There's One Part Of The Grill You're Probably Forgetting To Clean

A freshly-cleaned grill is always the best way to start off a barbecue session. And while cleaning and seasoning the grates is a grilling basic, there's one part you may be overlooking: the inside of the lid. Food may not touch the lid, but as you cook, smoke, grease, and other particles hit the inside before seeping out and escaping into the air. Just because that smoke escapes doesn't mean everything it carries with it goes away.

Over time, all those little particles build up on the inside of your grill's lid, leading to a blackened mess that – once heavy enough — can fall off and land directly on to the food you've worked so hard to prepare. Even if the residue doesn't flake off or fall, a dirty grill is still an unhygienic and unsafe cooking environment. The layer of filth can grow bacteria and mold, and at worst, the grease could even ignite and start a bigger fire than you'd planned for.

Regularly and properly cleaning your grill lid is a vital part of maintaining your appliance. Luckily, there are tons of methods and cleaning agents available to get the job done. Strong cleaning sprays, natural alternatives like baking soda, and a few extra tools make it easy.