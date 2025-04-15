Tyler Florence's Bacon Trick Is Key To The Most Flavorful Homemade Burgers

Is any combination so revered in American cuisine as bacon and burgers? The pair of meats simply belong together, whether you're at a ball game, a cook-out, or out on the town for a meal. While hacks such as cooking burgers in bacon grease have become in vogue in recent years, celebrity chef Tyler Florence has a different approach that supercharges any homemade burger: he adds bacon to the ground beef.

"I ... love to add finely chopped or ground bacon into the burger grind, which adds depth of flavor and texture," Chef Florence says in an interview with Michelin. The crunch of the bacon adds a subtle, salty pop while mixed in with the soft ground meat and the extra bit of fat that renders will make the finished product extra juicy.

To get the most out of these burgers, Florence says that it's crucial to cook them on a flat surface on high heat. "Even if you're going to cook outside, take a cast iron griddle or plancha ... and put it over a screaming hot grill. You'll get the best crispy exterior that way," he says. For those unfamiliar, a plancha is a Spanish flat-top griddle that's ideal for making the perfect burger and is especially beneficial when cooking burgers for a crowd. Planchas are good at holding an even heat level, which means fewer risks of hot spots and more consistent cooking.