Why Cooking Steak From Cold Is A Big No-No

One of the first things many new home cooks attempt is a great steak. It's like nailing a perfect French omelet, or making restaurant-quality scrambled eggs — simple dishes that teach us so much about the process and spirit of cooking. It's a mark of progress, and getting it just right is a real achievement. Unfortunately, for the uninitiated, there's an awful lot of conflicting advice out there on the best way to cook a steak. One thing most recipes agree on, however, is the importance of tempering your steak before cooking. That's absolutely correct — but why?

You might be wondering: What is tempering, anyway? It can sound like one of those irritating buzzwords you often hear in culinary circles on the internet, but it's actually a crucial step for more than just steak. Essentially, tempering meat means bringing it to a slightly higher temperature before cooking. This has several benefits, but the most important is consistency. Cooking a cold steak straight from the fridge results in an overdone exterior and an underdone interior. It affects the flavor, too — properly cooked steak retains its juiciness while allowing the natural taste of the meat itself to develop as the fat renders. With a cold steak, you miss out on these benefits, as the interior doesn't have a chance to render properly, while the exterior loses moisture and flavor from overcooking.