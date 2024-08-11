Should You Keep The Lid Open Or Closed When Grilling?

Nothing beats the charred taste of freshly grilled food whether you're feeding a crowd or just cooking outdoors for yourself. But if your steak is taking much longer than anticipated, or your asparagus is overcooked, you might wonder whether it makes a big difference if you grill with the lid open or closed. The simple answer is: It depends on the type of grill — and on exactly what you're cooking.

With charcoal grills, you'll generally want to keep the lid closed, but you can open or close the vents while grilling for more precise control over temperature. With gas grills, which are not as hot as charcoal (500 to 700 degrees Fahrenheit on high versus 850 degrees), whether you have the lid open or closed will depend on the size of the food. Smaller items, like burgers, will cook quickly with the lid open whereas you should close it for thicker cuts of meat or anything that requires a low and slow approach.

Closing the lid means that the grill works in a very different way than it does when the lid is open. It traps heat, creating a convection, and essentially becomes more like an oven. Think about how you usually cook indoors, and apply the same logic. If it's food you'd ordinarily cook in a pan on the stove, then keep the lid open; if you'd normally cook it in the oven, then you can close the lid.