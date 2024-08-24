The Crucial Step You Shouldn't Skip To Achieve Perfect Grill Marks

People love to bring out the grill for any number of reasons, whether it's because they simply enjoy cooking outdoors or appreciate the smoky flavors imparted to their favorite grilled vegetable recipe or a juicy burger. But no matter how good those barbecued foods taste, it does matter how they look to most people, and achieving those iconic grill marks is a skill that many backyard grill masters aspire to. So Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, NY, offered Food Republic some advice on how to get beautiful-looking marks.

"When you put the meat on the grill, don't rush it; give it ample time to get a good sear before you move it," Parente explained. "When you finally do move or flip whatever you're cooking, move it to a new spot on the grill so it stays on a hot spot." Just like meat needs time to rest after grilling, it needs to sit, undisturbed, while cooking for those lines to form.

Even more importantly, Parente suggested a grill prep tip: Give the grates a good scrub before turning the flames on, and allow it adequate time to preheat. If your grate is covered in old food particles, the meat won't get that crucial metal exposure needed, as it will just be touching the build-up. You can also brush your meat and/or grates with a high-smoke point oil or ghee (clarified butter) before grilling to help speed up the process and encourage caramelization.