Bobby Flay's Hands-Off Rule You Need To Follow For Perfect Grilling

When you're grilling a juicy burger or succulent steak, it's tempting to keep moving, lifting, or flipping the food to see how it's cooking and make sure it's not sticking. But according to celeb chef Bobby Flay, this is one of the worst habits you can have — and in fact, it can actually cause the food to stick more. Instead, Flay's advice is simply to "put it on the grill and leave it alone" (via YouTube), which is also a top tip for getting perfect grill marks on your meat.

It's best to leave meat on the grates for two or three minutes before flipping it, according to Flay. While at first the protein will stick to the hot surface, after a few minutes it will begin to naturally lift away from the grates by itself. If it doesn't release easily, give it another 30 seconds with the grill lid pulled down before trying to flip it.

Another advantage to searing the meat this way is that it tastes better. The outside surface will caramelize so you'll get a delicious crust, and the protein will also cook more evenly as it's more consistently exposed to the heat. This is similar to the reason why you should avoid constantly stirring food as it cooks, because it produces gray meat instead of a browned, flavorful exterior.