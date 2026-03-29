8 Mistakes To Avoid When Making French Onion Soup

French onion soup endures as an iconic, classic comfort food, filling enough to be a meal all its own on chilly days. There's no wonder why, either — there aren't many people who don't enjoy the rich combination of savory broth, sweet onions, and crusty cheese-laden bread are few and far between. And while new twists on this old classic are constantly cropping up — from those with Indian or Middle Eastern ingredients to Irish-inspired versions and French onion pho – the core tenets remain the same.

Despite its more recent incarnations, it's interesting to note that French onion soup has stuck around for a good three centuries, having first emerged in 1700s France. A soup often used as a hangover cure in French culture, it's one you don't want to mess up, otherwise you'll find yourself with an even worse headache.

From errors in selecting ingredients to common pitfalls in preparation, there are a bundle of ways this majestic meal can go wrong. Avoid these common mistakes when making French onion soup and create a dish that will be remembered for decades, at the very least.